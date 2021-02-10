Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials remain unchanged this week

All of the COVID-19 Community Risk Dials throughout the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction remain unchanged this week.
The risk dials, which are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, are all at 2.57 for the jurisdiction, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.
The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Three Rivers said in a press release that the risk dials stayed the same this week due to a slight decrease in community spread, a decrease in ICU bed availability, a decrease in the number of cases, a slight decrease in weekly positivity, and no change in the ability to contact trace within 48 hours.
The health department also announced one new COVID-19-related death, a Saunders County man in his 80s. That brings the total COVID death count to 67 in Dodge County, 17 in Saunders County, and 21 in Washington County, for a total of 105 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.
Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues throughout the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
The health department’s partners, including Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy and Scribner Pharmacy have provided 4,768 doses to date. 3RPHD staff has administered 2,515 total doses as well, which makes a ground total of 7,283 doses administered within the health district.
“We are excited to announce that 3RPHD has received an additional 200 doses of vaccine this week. Just as a reminder, we started Phase 1B the week of Jan. 24, 2021, and had a 200 dose increase last week and again this week making our weekly doses this week change from 1,100 to 1,300,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“The increase in weekly doses has allowed us to provide an additional 200 doses to Methodist Fremont Health, 100 additional doses to Saunders Medical Center, and 100 additional doses to Memorial Community Hospital. We are so grateful to our partners, as we could not serve our communities without them. Please continue to be patient as it will take time to get to everyone.”
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.