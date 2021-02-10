Three Rivers COVID-19 risk dials remain unchanged this week

All of the COVID-19 Community Risk Dials throughout the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction remain unchanged this week.

The risk dials, which are updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, are all at 2.57 for the jurisdiction, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.

The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Three Rivers said in a press release that the risk dials stayed the same this week due to a slight decrease in community spread, a decrease in ICU bed availability, a decrease in the number of cases, a slight decrease in weekly positivity, and no change in the ability to contact trace within 48 hours.

The health department also announced one new COVID-19-related death, a Saunders County man in his 80s. That brings the total COVID death count to 67 in Dodge County, 17 in Saunders County, and 21 in Washington County, for a total of 105 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.