Three Rivers Health Department reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports 11 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district.
Dodge County has eight additional cases since Monday for a total of 663, the health department said in a Wednesday press release. Saunders County has three more cases for 66 while Washington County remains at 45 cases. There are 774 total cases in the three-county health district.
As of Wednesday morning, local hospitals reported 296 medical beds were available and 97 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 364 ventilators available to area hospitals, 118 were in use, including 22 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Everyone should assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water. It is a time to take care of yourself and remember to reach out and help others when you can.
Test Nebraska is here and 3RPHD is encouraging more individuals to seek testing to help identify cases, predict and give employers and the public reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
