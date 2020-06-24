Three Rivers Health Department reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports 11 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district.

Dodge County has eight additional cases since Monday for a total of 663, the health department said in a Wednesday press release. Saunders County has three more cases for 66 while Washington County remains at 45 cases. There are 774 total cases in the three-county health district.

As of Wednesday morning, local hospitals reported 296 medical beds were available and 97 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 364 ventilators available to area hospitals, 118 were in use, including 22 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Everyone should assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.