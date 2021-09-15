Three Rivers Health Department reports two COVID-19 deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths increased to 141 within the district, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

The total number of cases reported during the last seven days was 166, a decrease of 27 cases over the previous week. The district has had 10,718 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of individuals within the Omaha-Metro Healthcare Coalition region hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by three patients over the prior week to 196. The total number of patients on ventilators dropped to 32, four less than last week.

“COVID-19 is still here, and we continue to urge you to get vaccinated to protect your loved ones,” Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing said. "Please continue to be vigilant to protect yourself, your families, and your communities."

Currently, Three Rivers is not yet able to schedule appointments for COVID-19 booster shots, but will once the booster shots are approved by the FDA and CDC.