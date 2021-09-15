Three Rivers Health Department reports two COVID-19 deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths increased to 141 within the district, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
The total number of cases reported during the last seven days was 166, a decrease of 27 cases over the previous week. The district has had 10,718 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of individuals within the Omaha-Metro Healthcare Coalition region hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by three patients over the prior week to 196. The total number of patients on ventilators dropped to 32, four less than last week.
“COVID-19 is still here, and we continue to urge you to get vaccinated to protect your loved ones,” Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing said. "Please continue to be vigilant to protect yourself, your families, and your communities."
Currently, Three Rivers is not yet able to schedule appointments for COVID-19 booster shots, but will once the booster shots are approved by the FDA and CDC.
Three Rivers can administer third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to anyone who is high risk or immunosuppressed. People who are unsure if they fall into this category are asked to consult a health care provider who can advise you on a third dose.
Several new mobile vaccination clinics by Three Rivers are coming up this Saturday. From 9-11 a.m., Three Rivers will be at Kennard Auditorium at 305 W. Second St. and from 12:30-2:30 at Mead Village Office at 312 S. Vine St.
The health department has identified four new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district.
The new variants of concern are Delta variant (India): two in Dodge County, one in Saunders County, and one in Washington County.
To date, Dodge County has a total of 45 identified variants of concern: 16 Alpha variants (U.K.), three California variants, one Gamma variant (Brazil), and 25 Delta variants (India). Saunders County has a total of 28 variants of concern consisting of nine Alpha variants, one Gamma variant, and 18 Delta variants. Washington County has a total of 38 variants of concern: 20 Alpha variants, one Gamma variant, and 17 Delta variants. This totals 111 lab-confirmed variants of concern within the Three Rivers health district.
If you are home-bound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact the health department at 402-704-2245.
If you or someone you know is in need of resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to the health department’s Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.
The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.