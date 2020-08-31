Three Rivers health district has 25 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases in the district since Friday.

Ten more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dodge County for a total of 915 (497 recovered). Saunders County has 12 new cases for a total of 224 (40 recovered) while Washington County has three more cases for a total of 173 (39 recovered).

Overall in the Three Rivers district, there are 1,312 cases (576 recovered).

As of Monday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 287 medical beds available and 71 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 453 ventilators available to area hospitals, 104 were in use, including 12 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

Everyone can spread COVID-19 even if they don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences. As a reminder, an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.