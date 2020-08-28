Three Rivers health district has 28 new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department district has 28 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

Eleven additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dodge County for a total of 905. Saunders County has 13 more cases for 212 total while Washington County has four more cases for 170 total. Overall in the Three Rivers district, there are 1,287 total cases.

As of Friday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 221 medical beds available and 86 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 453 ventilators available to area hospitals, 101 were in use, including 16 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

The health department encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done though Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.