Three Rivers identifies COVID-19 cases at a long-term care facility

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified cases of COVID-19 at Crowell Memorial Home, a long-term care facility in Washington County.

“We have been working with many partners to mitigate the risk for all of the residents and staff members” Terra Uhing, Three Rivers executive director, said in a press release.

The health department is reporting 24 residents and 8 staff members that are positive. There have been 51 new cases in Washington County in the last 14 days. There are a total of 237 cases in Washington County since COVID-19 has started.

The facility, ICAP, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System and Three Rivers Health Public Health are aggressively responding to the situation and are working with state health officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents.

3RPHD asks the community to remember to practice social distancing when possible, wear a mask and use proper hygiene. Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans.

As a reminder, 3RPHD updates the community risk dials each Wednesday, and the 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

