Three Rivers increases overall COVID-19 risk dial, reports 2 new deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department increased its overall COVID-19 community risk dial for the three-county health district on Wednesday.
The overall community risk dial increased from 1.63 to 1.88 this week.
The main factors considered in the risk dials each week include:
- The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the ventilators being utilized by COVID-19 (suspect and confirmed patients).
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of testing in the district and local communities.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
“This week the 3RPHD jurisdiction went up to 1.88 due to an increase in the positive rate, increase in regional hospitalizations and a decrease in testing,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department. “Dodge County held steady at 1.75 due to the decrease in new cases and increase in positivity rate. Washington County increased to 1.88 due to an increase in the positivity rate, increase in weekly positive cases and an increase in regional hospitalizations. Lastly, Saunders County increased to 1.88 due to an increase in the positivity rate, increase in weekly positivity rate, and an increase in regional hospitalizations.”
Three Rivers also reported Wednesday that the area had two new COVID-19-related deaths. The individuals were a Dodge County man in his 80s and a Dodge County woman in her 80s.
This brings the total deaths in Dodge County to 20. Saunders County has had four COVID-19-related-deaths while Washington County has had seven.
“We are continuing to see cases and we need everyone to understand that this is in every community and we all have a part to play — please wear your mask and stay home if you are sick or if you have been tested for COVID-19, Uhing said. “This past week alone we had 162 cases and are averaging a 16.77% weekly positivity rate.”
There is testing available through Test Nebraska. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to get scheduled for a COVID-19 test. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
For questions or more information about COVID, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
