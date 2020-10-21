Three Rivers increases overall COVID-19 risk dial, reports 2 new deaths

Three Rivers also reported Wednesday that the area had two new COVID-19-related deaths. The individuals were a Dodge County man in his 80s and a Dodge County woman in her 80s.

This brings the total deaths in Dodge County to 20. Saunders County has had four COVID-19-related-deaths while Washington County has had seven.

“We are continuing to see cases and we need everyone to understand that this is in every community and we all have a part to play — please wear your mask and stay home if you are sick or if you have been tested for COVID-19, Uhing said. “This past week alone we had 162 cases and are averaging a 16.77% weekly positivity rate.”

There is testing available through Test Nebraska. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to get scheduled for a COVID-19 test. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.

For questions or more information about COVID, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

