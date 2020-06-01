Three Rivers lists total of 549 COVID-19 cases

Three Rivers Public Health Department reports a total of 549 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district.
The breakdown is as follows: Dodge County, 479 cases; Saunders County, 38 cases; Washington County: 32 cases
As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 489 medical beds were available and 153 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 378 ventilators available to area hospitals, 153 were in use, including 49 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
The department has this advice:
- Assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct yourself accordingly.
- Please be aware of the COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing.
In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.
- Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure.
- Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks the public to remember the basics:
- Maintain social distancing;
- Wear a cloth mask in public;
- Wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
It is a time to take care of yourself and remember to reach out and help others when you can.
Test Nebraska is here. Help Three Rivers to identify cases, predict and give employers and the public reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule.
Remember these guidelines:
- Stay Home.
- Stay Safe.
- Stay Connected
For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.
Concerned about COVID-19?
