Three Rivers now offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for youth ages 12-15

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has released updated COVID-19 vaccine information for youth.

The health department is now administering the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster for fully vaccinated youth ages 12-15. Eligible residents include those who completed their two-dose vaccine series at least five months ago.

A third primary series dose of the Pfizer vaccine also will be available for children from 5 through 11 years of age with certain immunocompromised conditions at select HCPH vaccination sites. These include children who may not respond completely to the two-dose primary vaccination series due to an organ transplant or other conditions considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

On Jan. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved adolescents in the 12-to-15-age group to receive the Pfizer vaccine booster, and the third dose for 5-to-11-year-olds with immunocompromised conditions, following review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The health department said the best protection against any COVID-19 variant is to get fully vaccinated with any of the three available vaccines. Three Rivers encourages all fully vaccinated residents to get their booster shots when eligible.

Considering recent COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from the CDC and the FDA, the health department said individuals should be aware of the following information before scheduling a booster vaccine for yourself or your loved one:

To qualify for a Pfizer booster, you must be at least 12 years of age and older, and it has been at least five months since the completion of a Pfizer two-dose primary series.

The Moderna boosters remain authorized only for adults 18 years and older and require a waiting period of at least six months after completing a Moderna two-dose primary series.

The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen boosters remain authorized only for adults 18 years and older. They require a waiting period of at least two months after a Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose primary series.

Mix-and-match boosters: For adults 18 years and older, a single booster dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines may be administered as a mix-and-match booster dose following completion of primary vaccination with any approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Three Rivers is offering all vaccines at its walk-in clinics. Upcoming clinics include:

Friday, Jan. 14: Noon to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Clinic, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Wahoo Clinic, 1320 E. 31st St., Wahoo; 3:30-6:30 p.m., Bell Field Elementary School, 1240 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Friday, Jan. 21: Noon to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Clinic, Fremont.

COVID-19 testing is available through a collaborative partnership with Total Wellness. The drive-thru testing site is at 210 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.

Due to the large demand for testing, you must have an appointment to be tested. Appointments can be made at: https://www.totalwellnesshealth.com/private/3rphd/. Insurance may be billed if available, but there will be no direct cost to any patient.

The testing hours of operation are:

Friday, Jan. 14: 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20: 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Friday, Jan. 21: 1-5 p.m.

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact the health department at 402-704-2245.

Anyone needing resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, can reach out to community health worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, click on the calendar of events or call 402-727-5396.

The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.

