Three Rivers offering radon test kits

Three Rivers logo

Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering radon test kits during National Radon Action Month.

Radon is an odorless, invisible gas which can build up inside your home and cause lung cancer. Testing is the only way to know if elevated levels of radon are present in your home.

Three Rivers has radon test kits available for $1. These kits can be picked up during normal business hours at Three Rivers Public Health Department.

