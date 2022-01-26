Three Rivers offering radon test kits

Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering radon test kits during National Radon Action Month.
Radon is an odorless, invisible gas which can build up inside your home and cause lung cancer. Testing is the only way to know if elevated levels of radon are present in your home.
Three Rivers has radon test kits available for $1. These kits can be picked up during normal business hours at Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today