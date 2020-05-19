Three Rivers plans free, mass COVID-19 testing

The Three Rivers Health Department working with the National Guard will provide free, drive-through, mass testing on Wednesday in Fremont.
Currently, testing is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hog barn at Christensen Field, 1730 W 16th St., in Fremont. The first hour is set for first-responders and health care workers, said Allison Dye, Three Rivers emergency response coordinator.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the health department has appointment slots for the general community. To sign up, visit the Facebook page for the Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska.
A stop time of 2 p.m. is planned, but between 1 and 2 p.m., there will be 50 tests reserved for anyone who doesn’t have social media. Tests will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dye said the hog barn is being used because it has a cover in case of inclement weather.
The Nasopharyngeal (NP) swab testing will be used.
Those being tested will go to Christensen Field. Nebraska State Troopers are securing the site and checking to make sure people have an appointment. At that time, it will be determined if individuals need a Spanish translator.
“Then they will have you drive up toward the hog barn,” she said.
Screeners will be at the door to make sure the patients have filled out a test registration. If not, screeners will get the individuals signed up.
The screener then will place a sticky note with the signup number on the patients’ vehicle window.
“Then they’ll direct you to pull into the hog barn through the garage door,” Dye said. “The National Guard will collect the specimens. You do not get out of your vehicle at all.”
A swab will be put up the patient’s nose to gather the specimen. After the specimen is collected, the individual will receive paperwork from Three Rivers saying the person needs to stay home and quarantine until the health department calls with the results.
“Our only stipulation is that you can’t have already been tested for COVID,” Dye said. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re using the test for people who don’t have the opportunity to go in and get tested.
“We have also been working very closely with our large employers who have had positive cases to make sure that they are notified of the opportunity for their employees to come get tested,” Dye added. “We’re trying to focus on our vulnerable population. I’ve notified our first-responders, hospitals and shelters and Mosaic to make sure they also have the opportunity to have staff tested.”
Dye said more than one person per vehicle can be tested as long as they have an appointment. She added that the signup link is at the top of the Three Rivers’ Facebook page.
Anyone with questions may call the health department and a community liaison will triage the calls and direct them to the appropriate person. The number is 402-727-5396.
