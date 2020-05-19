Three Rivers plans free, mass COVID-19 testing

The screener then will place a sticky note with the signup number on the patients’ vehicle window.

“Then they’ll direct you to pull into the hog barn through the garage door,” Dye said. “The National Guard will collect the specimens. You do not get out of your vehicle at all.”

A swab will be put up the patient’s nose to gather the specimen. After the specimen is collected, the individual will receive paperwork from Three Rivers saying the person needs to stay home and quarantine until the health department calls with the results.

“Our only stipulation is that you can’t have already been tested for COVID,” Dye said. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re using the test for people who don’t have the opportunity to go in and get tested.

“We have also been working very closely with our large employers who have had positive cases to make sure that they are notified of the opportunity for their employees to come get tested,” Dye added. “We’re trying to focus on our vulnerable population. I’ve notified our first-responders, hospitals and shelters and Mosaic to make sure they also have the opportunity to have staff tested.”