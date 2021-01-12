Three Rivers provides COVID-19 vaccine update and details about additional deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department wants to remind everyone that the timeline for COVID-19 vaccinations continues to change.

The most significant issue that the health department is facing is not having enough vaccine available to vaccinate individuals, a press release said. Currently, Three Rivers is working through Phase 1-A (tiers 1-5) and this will continue through the end of January (This can change at any time.).

Phase 1-B will begin with people in late January-early February with people aged 75-plus, then moving to frontline workers who cannot work from home or social distance, and educators.

The health department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, is constantly receiving updates, so the public should expect changes.

Three Rivers also is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19.

All four individuals are Dodge County men, ages 64-87. This brings the total death count to 63 deaths in Dodge County, 14 deaths in Saunders and 18 deaths in Washington County for a total of 95 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.