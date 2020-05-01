Three Rivers Public Health Department confirms additional cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified 12 cases of COVID-19.

All cases are Dodge County residents. The contact investigations have been initiated and all close contacts will self-quarantine.

The positive cases consist of the following:

Six new cases were identified on April 30.

They include two females in their 40s; a female in her 20s; male in his 30s; male in his 40s and a male in his 50s.

Another six new cases were identified on May 1.

They include: two males in their 20s; a male in his 30s; male in his 40s; and two females in their 30s.

Assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct yourself accordingly.

Dodge County now has 78 cases, Washington County has 22 cases and Saunders County has 10 cases. This brings the 3RPHD health jurisdiction total to 110 cases, said Terra Uhing, executive director.

Please be aware of the COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing.