Three Rivers Public Health Department confirms an additional case of COVID-19

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified an additional case of COVID-19 in Saunders County.

This case is a close contact of the case identified at the Saunders County Department of Corrections on April 1. This is the third case within the organization. The Saunders County resident is a female in her 50s and is self-isolating at home.

Contact investigations are currently being completed. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Three Rivers has worked with the Saunders County Sheriff’s office and the Saunders County Department of Corrections and were able to test 12 employees on April 2.

Out of the 12 employees 10 are negative, one is positive and the department is awaiting one result.

“The employees at the Saunders County Department of Corrections are continuing to provide the best service possible and Sheriff (Kevin) Stukenholtz has provided exceptional leadership,” said Terra Uhing, Executive Director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.