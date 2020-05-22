Three Rivers Public Health Department lists COVID-19 cases

Three Rivers Public Health Department is reporting a total of 369 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district as follows:
* Dodge County: 316 cases
* Saunders County: 27 cases
* Washington County: 26 cases
As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 415 medical beds were available and 149 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 374 ventilators available to area hospitals, 130 were in use, including 42 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing urges the public to be aware of COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing.
In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID-19 are relaxed, the health department asks the public to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water. It is a time to take care of yourself and remember to reach out and help others when you can. Remember stay home, stay safe and stay connected.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, the health department will not be releasing the COVID-10 case counts until May 26. For more information about COVID-19 please visit: www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.
