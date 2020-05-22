Three Rivers Public Health Department lists COVID-19 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department is reporting a total of 369 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district as follows:

* Dodge County: 316 cases

* Saunders County: 27 cases

* Washington County: 26 cases

As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 415 medical beds were available and 149 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 374 ventilators available to area hospitals, 130 were in use, including 42 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing urges the public to be aware of COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing.

In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.