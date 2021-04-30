 Skip to main content
Three Rivers Public Health Department now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Three Rivers Public Health Department now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Walk-in clinics to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are now available within the Three Rivers jurisdiction.

Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Clinics within the Three Rivers jurisdiction are available in:

• Dodge County on Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Three Rivers' Fremont location;

• Saunders County on the first and third Mondays of each month from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Three Rivers' Lake Wanahoo Clinic; and

• Washington County on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Blair.

