Greg Moser knows the statistics.

Moser is associate public health director for the Three Rivers Public Health Department and he’s pleased about a program designed to help improve dental health in young children.

Tooth decay is one of the most common chronic childhood illnesses in the United States. Problems can start as soon as baby teeth start to emerge, states data from the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

By age 5 about 60 percent of children will be affected by tooth decay, the American Dental Hygienists Association said.

With such things in mind, Three Rivers - which serves Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties - is implementing the Bright Smiles program.

Moser said the health department received funding from the State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Oral Health and Dentistry.

With the funding, Three Rivers sends dental hygienists to children ages 0-5 in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Head Start programs, preschools and childcare centers.

“We’re able to provide education for the kiddos – basic oral health hygiene education,” Moser said.

This includes information on why it’s important to eat healthy foods, reduce sugary drinks, brush twice a day and floss teeth.

Before coming into the schools, the locally based health department sends parental consent forms home with children, letting parents know the child will receive basic dental health education.

The health department contracts with a dental hygienist, authorized in public health.

If the parent provides consent, the hygienist will provide a free basic oral health screening of the child and let parents know of any noticeable concerns. This could include slight, early stages of decay or discoloration.

After the screening, the hygienist applies a free fluoride varnish if the parent has approved it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states fluoride varnish can prevent about one-third (33%) of cavities in the primary (baby) teeth. The fluoride varnish prevents new cavities and slows down or stops decay from getting worse.

Moser said kids are not required to have the screening or fluoride varnish. For instance, a child may have just seen a dentist the previous week and had the fluoride varnish.

Whether or not a parent opts to have the child receive the screening and/or varnish, all children will receive the dental education.

Each child also receives a free goodie bag with a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss or pic, a device to clean the tongue, sticker and coloring book.

A form then is sent home, letting parents who opted for these services know their child had the screening and fluoride varnish. The form will let parents know if it’s recommended that they take their child to a dentist.

“We also try to identify if the child has dental insurance or has a dentist,” Moser said. “We will work with the school and see if there is a resource in the community that can maybe get that child the care they need.”

That could include finding a dentist who takes Medicaid patients or a dentistry school which can provide students who can see children needing dental care if significant care is needed.

Child care centers and in-home centers wanting to learn more information or set up a Bright Smiles Day may visit the website at threeriverspublichealth.org

Moser said Three Rivers visited the Saunders County Head Start in Wahoo and Dodge County Head Start centers in October 2022.

“We’re trying to raise awareness of dental health, letting people know we have a program where we can see children ages 0 to 5, getting the basic education out there,” Moser said.

Moser said a community health worker also has been going into first grade classrooms, providing basic dental health education.

He believes Three Rivers is reaching more centers and more people are aware of the dental health program.

“We’re going to be in all Fremont Public preschools. We’ve been working with administration to get those scheduled. We’ll be doing those from next week all the way through May,” he said.

Moser said he’d like to expand the public health department’s roster of dental hygienists to help with the program.

“The hygienists we contract with have their full-time jobs and they’re helping us on the days they have available or when they have a day off, so (having more hygienists) enables us to see more centers, see more people,” he said.

Dental hygienists, who’d like more information, may call the public health department at 402-727-5396 or visit the website.