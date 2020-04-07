Three Rivers Public Health Department provides COVID-19 update

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has not has received any additional cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, April 6.

The health department states it remains extremely important for Dodge, Saunders and Washington county residents to maintain social distancing and plan to stay home as much as possible while the communities continue to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, the case counts are as follows: Dodge County, 7 cases; Saunders County, 4 cases; Washington County, 20 cases.

3RPHD reminds everyone to take precautions throughout the community to avoid a COVID-19 infection. You also should consider that many people who are sick have mild symptoms. According to the CDC, four out of five people who have become ill acquired the disease from someone who didn’t know they had it.

The symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure, then call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.