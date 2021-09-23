Three Rivers Public Health Department releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Over 300 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district in the past two weeks.

The health department announced Wednesday that the district, which consists of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has had 164 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days and 367 cases in the past 14 days.

It also reported 193 COVID-19 positive inpatients in the OMHCC region, 36 of which are on ventilators. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health district has reported 10,885 cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who is home-bound or requires special accommodations and wishes to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, can contact the health department at 402-704-2245.

The health department’s data dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also has brought back a state dashboard that shows information about medical capacity, COVID-19 rates and vaccinations.