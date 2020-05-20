Three Rivers Public Health Department reports updated COVID-19 case totals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports 333 total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district as of Wednesday.

Dodge County has 283 cases, Saunders County has 24 cases and Washington County has 26 cases.

As of Wednesday morning, local hospitals reported 432 medical beds were available and 143 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 374 ventilators available to area hospitals, 121 were in use, including 44 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct yourself accordingly.

COVID-19 symptoms may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

As some restrictions due to COVID-19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics. Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.

