Three Rivers Public Health Department to change COVID-19 clinic hours

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has changed the COVID-19 walk-in clinic hours from Tuesday evenings to Tuesday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. (6 months to 5 years of age) and Tuesday afternoons from 1-4:30 p.m. (5 and up).

Appointments are not needed and there is no cost for these vaccinations.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines that are available are effective at protecting people — especially those who are boosted — from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. Please consider getting vaccinated and boosted if you are not already.” Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a press release.

COVID-19 vaccine is available within the 3RPHD health district for individuals 6 months of age and over. 3RPHD is offering all vaccines at all of its 3RPHD afternoon (1-4:30 p.m.) walk-in clinics (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and this does include 5-11 doses).

Three Rivers also is administering second boosters and individuals may choose to receive a second booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 5 years and older, if eligible. Talk with your health care provider for more specific information.

In the past seven days, 70 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties. There have been 148 COVID-19 cases in department’s jurisdiction in the past 14 days.

The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated weekly on Mondays and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up include:

Tuesday, July 12: 9-11:30 a.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, 6 months to 4 years of age; 1-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, 5 years of age and older.

Monday, July 18: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Three Rivers Public Health Department Lake Wanahoo Clinic, 1320 31st St., Wahoo, 6 months of age and older.

Tuesday, July 19: 9-11:30 a.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, 6 months to 4 years of age; 1-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, 5 years of age and older.

Tuesday, July 26: 9-11:30 a.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, 6 months to 4 years of age; 1-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, 5 years of age and older.

As a reminder, free COVID test kits are available at community locations throughout the 3RPHD health jurisdiction. Residents can have as many as their family needs with a limit of six at one time at no charge. These are important to have on-hand so if you or a family member feels a minor COVID-like symptom, you can quickly test to make a decision about how to keep yourself and others that may be around you healthy and safe.

Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, you will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation needs. Find a location near you at: https://tinyurl.com/2ejtbrsu.

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact the health department at 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know need resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

3RPHD will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. For more information, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, click on the calendar of events or call 402-727-5396.