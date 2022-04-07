Three Rivers Public Health Department to start offering second COVID-19 boosters

Area residents can begin receiving their second COVID-19 boosters.

Three Rivers Public Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 second booster doses at noon on Friday, April 8, at its office at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

The health department’s COVID-19 and flu walk-in clinic is open from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments are not needed.

Individuals may choose to receive a second booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks. This includes the following:

• A second booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50 at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

• A second booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are individuals who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

• A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are individuals who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. In addition, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more at: cdc.gov/.../2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

COVID-19 vaccine is available within the 3RPHD health district for individuals age 5 and older, and there are no out-of-pocket expenses. Three Rivers is offering all vaccines at all of its walk-in clinics (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J – and this does include 5-11 doses).

Free COVID-19 kits also are available at community locations throughout Three Rivers’ health jurisdiction. Residents can have as many as their family needs with a limit of six at one time at no charge.

These are important to have on-hand so if you or a family member feels a minor COVID-like symptom, you can quickly test to make a decision about how to keep yourself and others that may be around you health and safe.

Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, you will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation needs. Find a location near you at: tinyurl.com/2ejtbrsu.

Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties are all at the low risk level. The COVID-19 county level is updated weekly on Thursdays.

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact the health department at 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know need resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

