Three Rivers Public Health Department updates COVID-19 case numbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district as follows: Dodge County, 717 cases; Saunders County, 96 cases; Washington County, 63 cases. There are 876 total cases in the district, an increase of six cases since Monday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals reported 300 medical beds were available and 69 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 121 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The health department reminds everyone that you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.

The best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19 include:

Practicing physical distancing outside the home.

Wearing face coverings or masks when outside your home.

Avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household.

Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Staying home from work or school if you feel sick.