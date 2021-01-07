Three Rivers Public Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial remains unchanged this week

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial for its three-county jurisdiction remains the same this week.

The risk dial, which is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, is unchanged at 3.0 for the jurisdiction, according to a press release from Three Rivers.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County’s risk dial lowered from 3.0 to 2.86 this week while Saunders County’s risk dial went from 3.14 to 2.86. Washington County’s risk dial remains at 3.0.

A press release stated that the Three Rivers jurisdiction stayed the same at 3.0 due to a decrease in the number of cases, an increase in weekly positivity, increased community spread, a decrease in Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19, and an increase in the percentage of ICU beds that are being used.