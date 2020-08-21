Three Rivers reports 26 more cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district has increased by 26 since Wednesday.

Dodge County has an additional 11 cases for a total of 870, according to a health department press release. Washington County has 10 more cases for 152 while Saunders County has five more cases for 188. The total health department case count is 1,210.

As of Friday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 228 medical beds available and 104 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 453 ventilators available to area hospitals, 134 were in use, including 12 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

Everyone can spread COVID-19 even if they don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences. As a reminder, an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.