Three Rivers reports 3 more deaths, phased approach to vaccinating health care workers

It’s a mixture of good and sad.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department is happy to report that it’s getting people vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the same time, the department is reporting three new deaths in the three-county district.

Regarding vaccinations, the district is working through a phased approach:

Phase 1A, tier 2, which includes — primary care nursing; primary care physicians and home health/staff hospice.

Phase 1A, tier 3, which includes — pharmacy, oral surgeons, dentists, dental assistants and hygienists and school nurses.

Three Rivers asks people to remember that the vaccine isn’t yet available to the general public and asks for patience.

Early Monday evening, the department reported three new deaths related to COVID-19. Two of those were Washington County residents, both men in their 60s. A third was a Dodge County resident, a man in his 60s.

This brings the total count to 56 deaths in Dodge County, 13 deaths in Saunders County and 18 deaths in Washington County — for a total of 87 deaths in the Three Rivers district.