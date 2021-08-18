Three Rivers reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in last week

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district.

In the past seven days, the health department has reported 89 new cases of COVID-19: 27 in Dodge County, 26 in Washington County, and 36 in Saunders County.

The department also announced that it surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As statewide hospitalizations also continue to climb, Three Rivers said in a press release that it is critical for individuals who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

“Children have now returned back to school. We want nothing more than for them to stay in school. Please protect your families and community by getting vaccinated if you are able,” Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a prepared statement.

The health department has identified four new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district.

The new variants of concern are the Delta variant: two in Dodge County, one in Saunders County, and one in Washington County.