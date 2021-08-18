Three Rivers reports 89 new COVID-19 cases in last week

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district.
In the past seven days, the health department has reported 89 new cases of COVID-19: 27 in Dodge County, 26 in Washington County, and 36 in Saunders County.
The department also announced that it surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
As statewide hospitalizations also continue to climb, Three Rivers said in a press release that it is critical for individuals who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.
“Children have now returned back to school. We want nothing more than for them to stay in school. Please protect your families and community by getting vaccinated if you are able,” Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a prepared statement.
The health department has identified four new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district.
The new variants of concern are the Delta variant: two in Dodge County, one in Saunders County, and one in Washington County.
To date, Dodge County has a total of 31 identified variants of concern: 16 U.K. variants, 3 California variants, 1 Brazil variant, and 11 Delta variants. Saunders County has 15 variants of concern consisting of nine U.K. variants, one Brazil variant, and five Delta variants. Washington County has a total of 28 variants of concern, being 20 U.K. variants, 1 Brazil variant, and 7 Delta variants.
This totals 74 lab-confirmed variants of concern within the Three Rivers health district.
The health district is aware of the updated recommendations released by the CDC and FDA regarding a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Three Rivers is awaiting further guidance from the state health department as well as updated authorization documentation.
It expects that information to come soon, so the public is urged to watch for more details on social media, through press releases, and the health department’s website.
Anyone who is home-bound or requires special accommodations and wishes to receive a COVID-19 test or other needs, can reach out to Three Rivers’ community health worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.
The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.