Three Rivers reports first positive mosquito pool for West Nile Virus in its district

The Three Rivers Public Health Department officials announced Thursday that the district’s first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool has been reported within Dodge County in Fremont.

The health department, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, has been trapping and testing mosquitos for West Nile Virus throughout the year.

Three Rivers also has been providing surveillance in its three-county district for West Nile by taking reports of dead birds. The department said in a press release that it is most interested in reports of dead birds that are Corvids (American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, Blue Jay). Due to changes in funding, Three Rivers is no longer collecting dead birds for testing.

Transmission of West Nile Virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. The health department reminds the public that you cannot get West Nile Virus from a dead bird. The best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquitoes.

People can reduce their risk by:

• Using a repellant that contains DEET

• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks

• Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

• Removing standing water where mosquitoes breed

Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile Virus become severely ill. However, people over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.

Free mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks are available to residents of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties. Mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

For more information, call Three Rivers District Health Department at 402-727-5396 or visit threeriverspublichealth.org. Additional information can be found on the Department of Health & Human Services website at: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/west-nile-virus.aspx.