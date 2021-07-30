Three Rivers reports first positive mosquito pool for West Nile Virus

Three Rivers Public Health Department recently was notified of the first mosquito pool in its district that has tested positive for West Nile Virus, located in Dodge County.

During the summer months, Three Rivers sets mosquito traps in various places across the health district. The trapped mosquitoes are regularly collected and sent for West Nile Virus testing.

In addition to routine mosquito sampling and testing, 3RPHD surveils for WNV by taking reports of dead birds within Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties. Corvids, such as the American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, and Blue Jay, are some of the birds that are most affected by WNV.

Feel free to submit a report of a dead bird by calling 402-727-5396, but please note that 3RPHD is no longer collecting the birds for testing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Persons who become infected with WNV typically have minor flu-like symptoms, but they may have no symptoms at all. Less than 1% of individuals who are infected with West Nile become severely ill. Those most at risk for severe complications associated with WNV are individuals over age 50 or those who have weakened immune systems.