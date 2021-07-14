Three Rivers reports five new COVID-19 related deaths and additional variant cases

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced five new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday along with new variant cases in the jurisdiction.
The COVID-19-related deaths were three Dodge County women, all in their 90s, and two Washington County women, one in her 90s and one in her 80s, a press release stated.
This brings the health district’s COVID-19-related deaths total to 132 – 83 in Dodge County, 20 in Saunders County, and 29 in Washington County.
The health department has identified two new cases of the B.1.617 Delta variant (India) in Washington County. Three Rivers also reports six new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variants (U.K.)—three in Dodge County, two in Saunders County and one in Washington County.
To date, Dodge County has a total of 19 identified variants of concern, 16 B.1.1.7 variants and three B.1.427/429 (California) variants. Saunders County has a total of 11 variants of concern consisting of nine B.1.1.7 variants, one COVID-19 P.1 variant (Brazil), and one B1.617 Delta variant. Washington County has a total of 23 variants of concern, 20 B.1.1.7 variants, one COVID-19 P.1. variant, and two B1.617 Delta variants.
This totals 53 lab-confirmed variants of concern within the Three Rivers district.
“There is no better time to get vaccinated, than right now,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department. “Variant cases continue to increase along with COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the state. The vaccines protect against variant strains. It is so important that we come together at this time, taking steps forward toward getting back to normal.
Three Rivers offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in each of the counties it serves.
In Dodge County, the walk-in clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at Three Rivers’ Fremont location. The Lake Wanahoo vaccination clinic in Wahoo can be utilized from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. The Washington County clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at First Lutheran Church in Blair.
The COVID-19 vaccine also is available through Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health Center, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy, and Scribner Drugstore as well as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Baker’s and Walgreens.
For more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.