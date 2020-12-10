Three Rivers reports five new deaths from COVID-19

Three Rivers Public Health Department released on Thursday afternoon that there are five new deaths related to COVID-19.

A Dodge woman in her 80s died. Two Saunders County residents both men in their 80s and 90s and two Washington County residents one man in his 70s and one woman in her 70s have died.

The total death count in 3RPHD district is now up to 75. There have been 49 deaths in Dodge County, 11 in Saunders and 15 in Washington County.

