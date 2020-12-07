Three Rivers reports four more COVID-19-related deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

All of the individuals were Dodge County residents, including three men between 71 and 73 years of age, and one woman that was in her 60s, a press release said.

This brings the total COVID-19 death count to 48 deaths in Dodge County, 9 deaths in Saunders County and 13 deaths in Washington County for a total of 70 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.

Three Rivers Public Health Department has a new COVID-19 Community Data Dashboard. The health department’s hope is to provide community members and leaders with real-time information necessary to reign in COVID-19.

The new dashboard builds upon existing metrics with data presented in a way that is easy to navigate and understand, enabling community members to take collective action to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Go to www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates to see the updated dashboard.

The data dashboard is updated at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

