Three Rivers reports seven new COVID-19-related deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Friday evening that it received seven new death certificates in the past day due to COVID-19.

Of the seven deaths, three were Dodge County residents, two were Washington County residents, and two were Saunders County residents, according to a press release from Three Rivers.

The Dodge County deaths included two men – one in his 70s and another in his 80s – and a women in her 70s. The Washington County residents were two men – one in his 70s and another in his 80s. The two Saunders County residents also were two men – one in his 60s and another in his 80s. All seven of the area residents had underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death count to 27 deaths in Dodge County, 6 deaths in Saunders County and 10 deaths in Washington County for a total of 43 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.

Three Rivers is continuing to see a significant increase of cases within the health district.

“In the past seven days we have seen 539 cases within the 3RPHD health district (Dodge-266, Saunders-125 and Washington-148). We need everyone to do their part to help us decrease cases — it could help save someone’s life.” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.

