Three Rivers reports seven new COVID-19-related deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Friday evening that it received seven new death certificates in the past day due to COVID-19.
Of the seven deaths, three were Dodge County residents, two were Washington County residents, and two were Saunders County residents, according to a press release from Three Rivers.
The Dodge County deaths included two men – one in his 70s and another in his 80s – and a women in her 70s. The Washington County residents were two men – one in his 70s and another in his 80s. The two Saunders County residents also were two men – one in his 60s and another in his 80s. All seven of the area residents had underlying health conditions.
This brings the total death count to 27 deaths in Dodge County, 6 deaths in Saunders County and 10 deaths in Washington County for a total of 43 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.
Three Rivers is continuing to see a significant increase of cases within the health district.
“In the past seven days we have seen 539 cases within the 3RPHD health district (Dodge-266, Saunders-125 and Washington-148). We need everyone to do their part to help us decrease cases — it could help save someone’s life.” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Support Local Journalism
Uhing reminds the public that it is up to everyone to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The health department urges everyone to follow these recommendations:
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth if you are going to be within six feet of other people.
- Keep your distance from others, even if everyone is wearing a mask.
- Stay home if you are sick or if you have been tested for COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly or
- use hand sanitizer.
Total cases to date in the Three Rivers health district are 3,435 (Dodge-1,946, Saunders-849 and Washington-640). Total recovered are 2,171 (Dodge-1,293, Saunders-52 and Washington-316).
As of Friday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 271 medical beds were available and 325 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 375 ventilators available to area hospitals, 149 were in use, including 34 for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 testing is available through Test Nebraska all across the state. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to get scheduled for a COVID-19 test. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
For questions or more information, about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!