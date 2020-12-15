 Skip to main content
Three Rivers reports six new deaths from COVID-19
Three Rivers reports six new deaths from COVID-19

Three Rivers Public Health Department released on Tuesday afternoon that there are six new deaths related to COVID-19.

Five Dodge County residents including four men between 71 and 96 years of age and one woman that was in her 90s have died. One Saunders County resident, a woman in her 90s, has also died.

The total death count in 3RPHD district is now up to 81. There have been 54 deaths in Dodge County, 12 in Saunders and 15 in Washington County.  

