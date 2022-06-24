Three Rivers to start offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to young children

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) will begin administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 doses for children (6 months to 4 years of age) from 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

This clinic will be a smaller clinic only utilizing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those who are 6 months to 4 years of age. Three Rivers will have other clinics for all other COVID-19 doses. Appointments are not needed.

In accordance with FDA authorization and CDC recommendations, eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines available for children down to 6 months of age is as follows:

Children 6 months to 4 years of age are eligible for three shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The initial two doses are administered three weeks apart, followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose. The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already been authorized and available for children 5 years and older.

Vaccinations help prevent many childhood diseases like chickenpox, flu, measles, mumps, polio, and whooping cough.

“COVID-19 vaccine is another safe and effective vaccine that will help keep children healthy. Vaccinating children can also help protect family members who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they get COVID-19,” the health department said in a press release.

3RPHD is offering all vaccines at all of its (5 years of age and older) 3RPHD walk-in clinics (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, and this does include 5-11 doses).

Clinics coming up at the Three Rivers Public Health’s Department’s Fremont location, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., include:

Tuesday, June 28: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 months to 4 years of age.

Tuesday, June 28: 4-7 p.m., 5 years of age and older.

Tuesday, July 5: 9-11:30 a.m., 6 months to 4 years of age.

Tuesday, July 5: 1-4 p.m., 5 years of age and older.

Three Rivers also is planning a clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at its Lake Wanahoo Clinic, 1320 31st St., in Wahoo. This clinic is for children ages 5 and older.

Free COVID-19 test kits are available at community locations throughout the 3RPHD health jurisdiction. Residents can have as many as their family needs with a limit of six at one time at no charge. These are important to have on-hand so if you or a family member feels a minor COVID-like symptom. You can quickly test to make a decision about how to keep yourself and others that may be around you healthy and safe.

Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, you will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation needs. Find a location near you at https://tinyurl.com/2ejtbrsu.

Anyone who is homebound or requires special accommodations and wishes to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health department at 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know need resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to our Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

3RPHD will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. For more information, visit threeriverspublichealth.org, click on the calendar of events or call 402-727-5396.

The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated weekly on Mondays and can be found at: threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.

