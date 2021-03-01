Three Rivers vaccinating more people

The Three Rivers Public Health District reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.
At the same time, the health district is continuing to vaccinate more people against the virus.
The health department is vaccinating people ages 65 and older and working in critical infrastructures, aligning with state vaccine phasing and calendar estimations, said Terra Uhing, executive director.
The health department seeks the public’s continued patience as it works through the wait list for those 65 and older in collaboration with health care partners.
Besides its current healthcare partners, the department will work with three new ones.
Current healthcare partners are Ashland Pharmacy, Memorial Community Hospital, Methodist Fremont Health, Saunders Medical Center and Scribner Drugstore.
On Monday, Uhing said the department is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Walmart stores in Fremont and Blair and the Medicine Man Pharmacy in North Bend.
Through the Federal Pharmacy Program, each Walmart location will receive 200 doses of vaccine weekly. Medicine Man Pharmacy and Ashland Pharmacy will receive 100 doses of vaccine weekly through this program, as well. These doses will be used to vaccinate those on the 65+ waitlist.
“We are excited to report that 3RPHD has received an additional 300 doses of vaccine this week for a total of 1,800 doses,” Uhing said in a prepared statement. “We were able to increase Memorial Community Hospital & Health System to 400 doses, Methodist Fremont Health to 600 doses, and Saunders Medical Center to 400 doses. The additional doses, in combination with the assistance of our local pharmacies, have allowed us to make great strides on our 65-plus wait list. At the current rate, we expect to complete first-dose vaccinations in the 65-plus population who are interested in receiving the vaccine within three weeks.”
The COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday include a Saunders County man in his 80s, a Dodge County woman in her 70s and a Dodge County man in his 80s.
This brings the total death count to 70 deaths in Dodge County, 18 deaths in Saunders County, and 23 deaths in Washington County for a total of 111 deaths in the health district.
Three Rivers updates the community risk dials each Wednesday, and the 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates. Please visit the website to learn more.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org