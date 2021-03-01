Three Rivers vaccinating more people

“We are excited to report that 3RPHD has received an additional 300 doses of vaccine this week for a total of 1,800 doses,” Uhing said in a prepared statement. “We were able to increase Memorial Community Hospital & Health System to 400 doses, Methodist Fremont Health to 600 doses, and Saunders Medical Center to 400 doses. The additional doses, in combination with the assistance of our local pharmacies, have allowed us to make great strides on our 65-plus wait list. At the current rate, we expect to complete first-dose vaccinations in the 65-plus population who are interested in receiving the vaccine within three weeks.”

The COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday include a Saunders County man in his 80s, a Dodge County woman in her 70s and a Dodge County man in his 80s.

This brings the total death count to 70 deaths in Dodge County, 18 deaths in Saunders County, and 23 deaths in Washington County for a total of 111 deaths in the health district.

Three Rivers updates the community risk dials each Wednesday, and the 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates. Please visit the website to learn more.