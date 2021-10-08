Tobacco cessation class starts Oct. 19 at Methodist Fremont Health

Methodist Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation Program is designed to give individuals the tools and support needed to be a successful quitter.

The program consists of four sessions scheduled for Tuesdays, Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, and 9, from noon to 1 p.m., at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center. This class is being offered free of charge thanks to the support of the Fremont Health Foundation.

Methodist Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation classes are taught by a tobacco treatment specialist and follow guidelines from the American Lung Association. Get confidential, expert instruction, discount coupons for nicotine replacement items, and the support you need to put you on your path to a tobacco-free life.

For more information on the tobacco cessation program or to register, call 402-727-3439. Class will be cancelled if the minimum of five participants is not met.

