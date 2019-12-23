Methodist Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation Program is designed to give participants the tools and support needed to be a successful quitter.
The program consists of four sessions scheduled from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center. This class is being offered free of charge thanks to the support of the Fremont Health Foundation.
People who stop smoking can greatly reduce their risk for disease and premature death. And the younger you are when you quit, the better your chance of avoiding these problems.
Methodist Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation classes are taught by a tobacco treatment specialist and follow guidelines from the American Lung Association. Get confidential, expert instruction, discount coupons for nicotine replacement items, and the support you need to put you on your path to a tobacco-free life.
For more information on the Tobacco Cessation Program or to register, call 402-727-3882.