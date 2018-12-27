While the intense addiction to nicotine makes kicking the habit difficult, it’s not impossible.
Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation Program will give you the tools and support needed to be a successful quitter. The program consists of four sessions scheduled for Jan. 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center.
This class is being offered free of charge thanks to the support of the Fremont Health Foundation.
Fremont Health’s Tobacco Cessation classes are taught by a tobacco treatment specialist and follow guidelines from the American Lung Association. Get confidential, expert instruction, discount coupons for nicotine replacement items, and the support you need to put you on your path to a tobacco-free life.
For more information on the Tobacco Cessation Program or to register, call 402-727-3882 or visit www.fremonthealth.com.