Two area blood drives set for Saturday

Two American Red Cross blood drives will be taking place in the area on Saturday.

Fremont Mall will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while another blood drive will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Arlington City Auditorium.

All blood types are needed. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a blood drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

