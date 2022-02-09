Updated COVID-19 protocols begin Thursday at Fremont Public Schools

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 10, temperatures will no longer be taken upon arrival at the beginning of the school day or for entry/access to all FPS facilities, including extracurricular activities.

“Several weeks ago we moved to these advanced protocols when our numbers for students and staff began to elevate,” FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said in a news release. “We have continued to see our number of COVID-19 cases decrease over the last couple of weeks, prompting the change in protocol. As we continue to monitor illnesses within the schools, changes in our numbers indicating a trend could create the need for advanced protocol again.”