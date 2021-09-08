Upward climb of area COVID-19 cases slows some

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district.

The health department, which serves Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, reported Wednesday there have been 193 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days (a weekly increase of 25 cases), and 345 cases in the past 14 days.

Three Rivers reports 193 individuals within the Omaha-Metro Healthcare Coalition region are hospitalized due to COVID-19, up 15 over last week. A total of 32 are on ventilators.

“We have seen a decrease in the amount of cases this week when compared to last week. While the change may be attributed to decreased testing over the holiday weekend, we hope to continue to see decreased case counts in weeks to come," Terra Uhing, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department said. "Please continue to be vigilant to protect yourself, your families, and your communities."

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in the health district in the last week.

Currently, Three Rivers is not yet able to schedule appointments for COVID-19 booster shots but will once the booster shots are approved by the FDA and CDC.