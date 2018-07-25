There continues to be an emergency need for donors of all blood types, especially type O.
American Red Cross blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and right now there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of blood to meet the need of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products.
Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient.
All donors who donate blood or platelets between July 30 and Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
A blood drive is set for 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington. To schedule an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.