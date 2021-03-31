Vaccination event for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities set for Friday

Nebraska DHHS is partnering with the Munroe-Meyer Institute, CHI Health Center, and Community Pharmacy to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their caregivers in Omaha on Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Registration is required.

Individuals with IDD are at a higher risk of COVID-19. For example, researchers estimate that adults with Down syndrome are almost five times more likely to die from COVID-19. In addition, isolation during the pandemic has been especially hard on individuals with special needs since community participation and inclusion is vital to their development.

Registration closes Thursday, April 1, at 3 p.m. Individuals can register at https://gretnahealth.com/product/developmentally-disabled-covid-19-vaccine/. There are 1,000 appointments available and time slots are first come, first served. Registrants will receive their first dose on April 2. They will receive their second dose during the same time slot on April 27.

Vaccination events in other regions of Nebraska for the IDD community are currently in the planning process and will be announced soon.

