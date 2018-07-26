In addition to pencils, paper and other classroom essentials, vaccinations should be included on every back-to-school checklist. The Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is reminding parents and guardians to plan now for the coming school year by ensuring their children are up-to-date on required immunizations.
“Back to school vaccinations help protect our children and families from the spread of infectious diseases,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department. “Making sure that children receive their immunizations is one of the most important things parents and guardians can do to ensure their children’s health as well as the health of friends, classmates, and others in the community.”
3RPHD offers low-cost back-to-school immunizations for eligible children. 3RPHD can provide all childhood vaccinations required for school entry, and other vaccinations recommended to keep children healthy. For children, 3RPHD serves both Vaccine For Children (VFC) eligible as well as privately insured. Most insurance plans are accepted. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 402-727-5396 or 866-727-5396.
For more information as to what the health department offers, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.