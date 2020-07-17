Washington County sees increase of eight COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twelve more cases of COVID-19 have been identified by the Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD).

Since Wednesday, Washington County has eight more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a Friday press release from the health department. That brings the total of cases in Washington County to 71.

Dodge County has three additional cases for a total of 720 while Saunders County has one more case for a total of 97. There are 888 cases in the 3RPHD district.

As of Friday afternoon, local hospitals reported 231 medical beds were available and 66 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 129 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“Please stay home if you are sick or if you have been around someone who is COVID-19 positive — this will help us contain the spread of COVID-19”, said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director.

Uhing added that you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.