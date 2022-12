Abi Anderson, left, of Fremont skates with family members Finley Miller, Patti Anderson, Conner Miller and Caitlin Miller, all of Lincoln, on Tuesday afternoon during the free skating time for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. More free ice skating is being offered from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 28, 30 and Jan. 3 and 4 at Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.