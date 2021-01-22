WellPower Challenge to offer prizes for completing healthy activities

All Nebraskans are invited to participate in a new web-based challenge that offers virtual badges and actual prizes for achieving and logging healthy activities, both physical and mental.

The WellPower Challenge, which begins Feb. 1, is the main component of WellPower Movement, a new year-round activity-tracking website hosted by The Wellbeing Partners and the Nebraska Sports Council.

The program encourages individuals to increase their daily physical activity with the opportunity to earn prizes for themselves and recognition for their company or organization. To take the challenge, participants log physical and mental activity on a personal dashboard they establish for free at WellPowerMovement.com.

The main goal of the WellPower Challenge is to log at least 100 activity miles between Feb. 1 and April 30. Activity miles can be achieved by walking, running, biking and/or converting other physical and mental health activities. Those who accomplish 100 miles by April 30 earn the WellPower 100 badge and are automatically entered into a drawing for more than 100 top-tier prizes, including bikes, kayaks, active-apparel items and gift cards.

There are also company prizes, and the WellPower Movement provides the ability to create and manage a group for employees and their families. The website also provides a trail-finder, active-event listing, social media connector and a wellbeing section loaded with helpful tips and articles.

