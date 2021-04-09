WIC and immunization clinic set for April 14 in Blair

Support Local Journalism
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will have the Blair WIC and immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the City Hall, 218 S. 16th St., Blair. This does not include the COVID vaccine.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
