WIC and immunization clinic set for Aug. 10 in Blair

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold the Blair WIC and Immunization Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, Blair.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income eligible pregnant, breast-feeding, or postpartum women, infants, and children to age 5 years. Find a clinic near you at signupwic.com. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

NENCAP’s Immunization Program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. Covid-19 vaccines of Moderna for 18 years and older and Pfizer for those 5 years and older are available at no cost. The Immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

